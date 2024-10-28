Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $19.03, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 17.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $342.34 million, up 53.45% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, indicating changes of +65.22% and +37.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.27% decrease. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

