Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $24.86, demonstrating a -0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.91% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.3% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 70.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $326.05 million, showing a 36.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.75 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, signifying shifts of +103.8% and +38.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.92, so one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

