Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) standing at $23.03, reflecting a -1.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 4.04% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 5.27% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 141.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $264.59 million, indicating a 18.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.31 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +134.24% and +33.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Star Bulk Carriers presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.57.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.