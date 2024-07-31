Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.64%.

The shipping company's stock has dropped by 9.3% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 68.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $329.38 million, reflecting a 37.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.76 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, signifying shifts of +104.35% and +39.25%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Star Bulk Carriers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

