Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $27.34, marking a +2.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

Shares of the shipping company witnessed a gain of 8.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.9%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 20, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 742.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $270.95 million, reflecting a 17.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $1.38 billion, representing changes of +313.4% and +32.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.14% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.25 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.