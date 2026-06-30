Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $24.97, demonstrating a +1.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 12.66% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.82%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 772.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $338.39 million, indicating a 36.77% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.9 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion, indicating changes of +302.06% and +29.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Star Bulk Carriers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.1 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.