Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 26.16

The average one-year price target for Star Bulk Carriers (NasdaqGS:SBLK) has been revised to 26.16 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 24.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 30.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from the latest reported closing price of 23.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Bulk Carriers. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBLK is 0.24%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.72% to 34,417K shares. The put/call ratio of SBLK is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,108K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,067K shares, representing a decrease of 163.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 58.02% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,353K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,923K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 75.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 287.15% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 1,813K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,326K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Background Information

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

