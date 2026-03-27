Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Price Target Increased by 10.85% to 29.17

The average one-year price target for Star Bulk Carriers (NasdaqGS:SBLK) has been revised to $29.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.85% from the prior estimate of $26.32 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.76 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.65% from the latest reported closing price of $22.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Bulk Carriers. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 13.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBLK is 0.16%, an increase of 28.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 33,625K shares. The put/call ratio of SBLK is 4.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,833K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,147K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,963K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,830K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 1,650K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 30.73% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.