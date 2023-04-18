Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $206.17 million, down 42.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of -41.41% and -25.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.02% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.