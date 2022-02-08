Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $25.18, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 12.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 740% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $476.1 million, up 155.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.36.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

