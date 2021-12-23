Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $21.05, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 2.08% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, up 766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $478.17 million, up 157.05% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3688.24% and +102.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.82, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

