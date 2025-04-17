Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) reached $13.79, with a +1.77% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 20.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 9.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.28, signifying a 132.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.25 million, down 21.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.50 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, signifying shifts of -42.97% and -14.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Star Bulk Carriers holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.37.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.