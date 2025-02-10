Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) reached $15.66, with a +1.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $287.05 million, reflecting an 8.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.95% downward. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.02.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

