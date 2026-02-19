Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $24.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Shares of the shipping company have appreciated by 16.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 10.45%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 25, 2026. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $300.54 million, down 2.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.92 per share and a revenue of $1.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -65.02% and -17.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Star Bulk Carriers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.07, so one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.