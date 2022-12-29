Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $19.68, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.19% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301.15 million, down 39.75% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.73% and +1.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.77% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.7, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

