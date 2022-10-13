Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $20.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 3.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 15.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $343.13 million, down 17.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of -6.01% and +2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.14, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.