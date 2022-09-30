Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $17.48, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 13.06% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 13.7% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $343.13 million, down 17.46% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.01% and +2.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.86, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



