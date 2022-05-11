Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $29.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 10.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 291.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $338.57 million, up 68.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.8% and -1.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.03.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

