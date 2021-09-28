Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $23.70, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SBLK to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 646.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $402.56 million, up 101.06% from the prior-year quarter.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3358.82% and +89.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SBLK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. SBLK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SBLK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.06.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.