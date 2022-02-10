Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $26.78, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 16.88% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 740% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $476.1 million, up 155.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.32, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

