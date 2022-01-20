Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $21.30, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 766.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $478.17 million, up 157.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.78, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

