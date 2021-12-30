Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $21.53, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 766.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $478.17 million, up 157.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3688.24% and +102.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.65, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

