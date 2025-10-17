Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $17.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 11.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 0.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, down 50.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $276.05 million, down 19.82% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.04 per share and a revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating changes of -60.46% and -17.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

