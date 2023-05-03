Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 7.75% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $189.91 million, down 47.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -49.33% and -30.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.26% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.96.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

