Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $20.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 2.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $206.17 million, down 42.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of -41.75% and -29.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.41, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

