Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $20.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301.15 million, down 39.75% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.73% and +1.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.77% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.98.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.