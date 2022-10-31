Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $17.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $339.48 million, down 18.33% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.87% and +1.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% lower. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.32, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



