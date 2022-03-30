Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $29.77, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 10.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 280.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $336.2 million, up 67.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.85% and -2.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.5, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

