Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $19.87, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, up 766.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.1 million, up 155.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.52, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.