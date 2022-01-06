Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.26% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 766.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $478.17 million, up 157.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.67, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

