Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $27.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.18% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.52% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.74%.

The shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 12.14% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 781.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $339.47 million, indicating a 37.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +360.82% and +37.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.04% higher within the past month. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.34.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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