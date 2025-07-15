Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $17.92, moving -2.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 94.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $243.45 million, down 31.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.32 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -49.81% and -19.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Star Bulk Carriers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

