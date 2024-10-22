Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $19.91, demonstrating a -1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 7.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.73, showcasing a 114.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $344.28 million, up 54.32% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.53 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, signifying shifts of +91.85% and +41.9%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.64 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.