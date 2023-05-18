Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 21.99%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 45.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 11.22 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 24.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Bulk Carriers. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBLK is 0.24%, an increase of 15.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.03% to 53,322K shares. The put/call ratio of SBLK is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Star Bulk Carriers is 30.28. The forecasts range from a low of 24.04 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 60.04% from its latest reported closing price of 18.92.

The projected annual revenue for Star Bulk Carriers is 951MM, a decrease of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 26,067K shares representing 25.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,725K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,476K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 8.11% over the last quarter.

ABASX - AB Discovery Value Fund holds 1,368K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 40.78% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 961K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 924K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing a decrease of 32.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBLK by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Background Information

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

