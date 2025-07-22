Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) was up +2.88% at $18.96. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

The stock of shipping company has risen by 11.36% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 96.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $239.12 million, down 32.24% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating changes of -43.35% and -15.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.93% higher. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Star Bulk Carriers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.41.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.