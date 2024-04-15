Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) standing at $23.14, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 141.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $264.59 million, indicating a 18.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.31 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating changes of +134.24% and +33.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.7.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

