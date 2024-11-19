Star Bulk Carriers options imply 4.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is normal with puts leading calls 7:6. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.8%, or 95c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.1%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SBLK:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 19, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 18 – November 21, 2024
- Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Star Bulk Carriers downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.