Star Bulk Carriers Expands Fleet Post-Merger

May 23, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) has released an update.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a global shipping company, has successfully completed an all-stock merger with Eagle Bulk Shipping, expanding its fleet with the addition of 52 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. After selling several vessels and expecting total proceeds of $129.6 million, Star Bulk’s fleet now comprises 161 vessels with a carrying capacity of 15.4 million dwt, most of which are equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘SBLK.’

