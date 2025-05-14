STAR BULK CARRIERS Earnings Results: $SBLK Reports Quarterly Earnings

STAR BULK CARRIERS ($SBLK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.28 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $230,650,000, beating estimates of $176,524,005 by $54,125,995.
STAR BULK CARRIERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of STAR BULK CARRIERS stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,381,307 shares (+503.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,053,136
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,501,188 shares (+7872.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,358,485
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,158,252 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,315,867
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,147,437 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,854,119
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 744,039 shares (+115.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,577,246
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 567,544 shares (+321.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,484,782
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 564,900 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,445,255
