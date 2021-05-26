Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 500% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.33, the dividend yield is 5.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBLK was $20.33, representing a -12.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.29 and a 318.31% increase over the 52 week low of $4.86.

SBLK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). SBLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43. Zacks Investment Research reports SBLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2776.47%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

