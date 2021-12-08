Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 78.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.57, the dividend yield is 21.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBLK was $23.57, representing a -9.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 212.19% increase over the 52 week low of $7.55.

SBLK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). SBLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SBLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3643.14%, compared to an industry average of -11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sblk Dividend History page.

