Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Files Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Star Bulk Carriers filed its 2024 annual report with audited financial statements on March 19, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report was filed on March 19, 2025, and is available on both the SEC's website and Star Bulk's website. Star Bulk is a global shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation for dry bulk materials, and it will soon expand its fleet to 150 vessels upon the delivery of five new Kamsarmax vessels, enhancing its capacity to 15 million dwt. The company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SBLK."

Potential Positives

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F demonstrates Star Bulk's commitment to compliance and transparency, which can enhance investor confidence.

The announcement of an increase in fleet size to 150 vessels, following the delivery of five new Kamsarmax vessels, indicates growth and expansion of operations.

The diverse range of commodities transported by Star Bulk highlights its operational versatility and ability to cater to various market demands.

The Company's presence on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK” underscores its status as a publicly traded company, potentially attracting more investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the significance of the Form 20-F Annual Report?

The Form 20-F Annual Report contains Star Bulk's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I find Star Bulk's Annual Report?

The Annual Report is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on Star Bulk’s website at http://www.starbulk.com.

When was the Annual Report filed with the SEC?

The Annual Report was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2025.

How many vessels does Star Bulk operate?

Star Bulk will operate a fleet of 150 vessels upon the delivery of five firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction.

What types of cargo does Star Bulk primarily transport?

Star Bulk transports major bulks like iron ore and grain, as well as minor bulks such as bauxite and fertilizers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SBLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $SBLK stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SBLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBLK in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DNB Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 10/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SBLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBLK forecast page.

$SBLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBLK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SBLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.2.

Here are some recent targets:

Jorgen Lian from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $20.2 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 longer ton-miles from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $21.0 on 10/23/2024

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2025. The Annual Report can be found on the Commission’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



and on the Company’s website at



http://www.starbulk.com



.







About Star Bulk







Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Upon delivery of the five firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, Star Bulk will own a fleet of 150 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 15.0 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 44 Kamsarmax, 1 Panamax, 48 Ultramax and 22 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.























Contacts

















Company:







Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris





Co ‐ Chief Financial Officers





Star Bulk Carriers Corp.





c/o Star Bulk Management Inc.





40 Ag. Konstantinou Av.





Maroussi 15124





Athens, Greece





Email: info@starbulk.com







www.starbulk.com









Investor Relations / Financial Media:







Nicolas Bornozis





President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661‐7566





E‐mail: starbulk@capitallink.com







www.capitallink.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.