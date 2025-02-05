Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Star Bulk Carriers will announce Q4 2024 results on February 18, followed by a conference call on February 19.

Quiver AI Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, on February 18, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for February 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with dial-in details provided for participants. The company emphasizes its role in global dry bulk shipping, noting a fleet expansion to 156 vessels, which will include five new Kamsarmax ships currently under construction. Star Bulk's stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SBLK," and additional information about the call and company can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth-quarter results could indicate financial transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The subsequent conference call with management provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights directly from the company's leaders.

Star Bulk’s fleet expansion, with the addition of five firm Kamsarmax vessels, suggests growth potential and increased market capacity.

The detailed information about vessel types and capacities highlights the company's diverse operational capabilities in the dry bulk sector.

Potential Negatives

Star Bulk Carriers has not yet disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, which may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance.

The timing of the results release and conference call, scheduled for February 18 and 19, 2025 respectively, could lead to speculation about potential issues in the fourth quarter financials, as earlier releases could have provided more timely insight.

Despite having a significant fleet, the company does not provide any information on current market conditions or challenges faced, which may raise concerns for investors about operational risk and market volatility.

FAQ

When will Star Bulk Carriers announce its Q4 2024 results?

Star Bulk Carriers will announce its Q4 2024 results on February 18, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Star Bulk conference call?

You can join the call by dialing +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free) or +1 201 689 7823 (International).

What time is the Star Bulk conference call scheduled?

The Star Bulk conference call is scheduled for February 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find Star Bulk's financial results webcast?

The webcast of Star Bulk's financial results can be found on their website under Events & Presentations.

How many vessels does Star Bulk Carriers own?

Star Bulk Carriers owns a fleet of 156 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 15.0 million dwt.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SBLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $SBLK stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes in New York on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Star Bulk's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).







Conference Call details:







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll Free Dial In). Please quote “Star Bulk Carriers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13751689. Click



here



for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.





Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click



here



for the call me option.







Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.starbulk.com and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About Star Bulk







Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Upon delivery of the five firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, Star Bulk will own a fleet of 156 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 15.0 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 44 Kamsarmax, 1 Panamax, 48 Ultramax and 23 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.











Contacts





















Company:







Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris





Co ‐ Chief Financial Officers





Star Bulk Carriers Corp.





c/o Star Bulk Management Inc.





40 Ag. Konstantinou Av.





Maroussi 15124





Athens, Greece





Email: info@starbulk.com







www.starbulk.com













Investor Relations / Financial Media:







Nicolas Bornozis





President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661‐7566





E‐mail: starbulk@capitallink.com







www.capitallink.com

























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.