Star Bulk Carriers Climbs 4%

May 17, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade. The company has reported its fourth-quarter earnings today and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on June 27 to shareholders on record June 7.

Currently, shares are at $19.04, up 4.67 percent from the previous close of $18.19 on a volume of 693,217.

