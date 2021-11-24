Star Bulk Carriers Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SBLK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.48, changing hands as high as $19.78 per share. Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBLK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.25 per share, with $26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.71.

