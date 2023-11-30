Star Bulk Carriers About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SBLK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/23, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 12/18/23. As a percentage of SBLK's recent stock price of $20.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when SBLK shares open for trading on 12/4/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SBLK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBLK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.57 per share, with $25.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.62.
In Thursday trading, Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
