Star Alliance to introduce co-branded credit card, non-air partner

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Star Alliance, one of the world's three major airline groups, will soon announce an alliance co-branded credit card and introduce a European non-air transport partner in industry-first moves, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The alliance, which includes United Airlines UAL.O, Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI among its 26 member carriers, will launch the credit card in a single market that will be named at a later date, CEO Jeffrey Goh told reporters.

"You will spend on your credit card and collect points. Those points are convertible to miles on the frequent flyer programme of your choice," he said of the plan. "If we are successful we will be rolling it out to the next market in the course of the year."

Star Alliance will also soon offer joint procurement of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at one of its major hubs, he added.

Rival alliance oneworld has already announced joint buying of SAF for its members as airlines work to lower their carbon emissions to meet a target of "net zero" by 2050.

"Many airlines are chasing whatever (SAF) volumes are available," Goh said. "We are still taking small steps and identifying locations where the opportunity is greatest."

