Staples reaffirms proposal to acquire ODP's consumer unit for $1 bln

Nov 5 (Reuters) - USR Parent Inc, or Staples, on Friday reaffirmed its June 4 offer to buy ODP Corp's consumer business for a cash purchase price of $1 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

