Staples offers to buy Office Depot owner's consumer business for $1 bln

June 4 (Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples said on Friday it has offered to buy Office Depot owner ODP Corp's ODP.N consumer business for $1 billion.

ODP's consumer business includes the Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores businesses.

