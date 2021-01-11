Staples offers $2.1 billion cash to buy Office Depot parent

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples on Monday said it made an offer to buy Office Depot owner ODP Corp ODP.O for $2.1 billion in cash.

USR Parent Inc, or Staples, said it would offer $40 per for each ODP share.

